Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Raised to $400.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Wedbush from $350.00 to $400.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AAPL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $248.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Apple from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Maxim Group downgraded Apple to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $282.36.

AAPL stock opened at $319.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Apple has a 12 month low of $151.74 and a 12 month high of $319.99. The firm has a market cap of $1,399.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $292.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.93.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Apple had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 53.82%. The company had revenue of $64.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Apple will post 13.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at $301,788,823.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2,874.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,914,893 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,108,275,000 after acquiring an additional 34,707,634 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 29,161.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $57,543,000 after acquiring an additional 16,838,124 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Apple by 28.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,844,434 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,428,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382,156 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Apple by 5.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,261,306 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,176,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996,126 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Apple by 2.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,879,136 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,278,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

