Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $18.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 138.20% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AGTC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.71.

NASDAQ AGTC traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.56. 308,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,901,629. The company has a market cap of $179.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 2.71. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $10.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.05 and a 200 day moving average of $3.79. The company has a quick ratio of 7.95, a current ratio of 7.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.06). Applied Genetic Technologies had a negative return on equity of 19.02% and a negative net margin of 4.81%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Patrick Johan Hendrik Krol sold 81,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total value of $425,288.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGTC. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 41.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 93,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 27,274 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 72.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 20,082 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 10.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 310,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 28,429 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 359.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.88% of the company’s stock.

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's lead products consist of four ophthalmology development programs across three targets, including X-linked retinoschisis that is in Phase I/II clinical trials; X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases, as well as a preclinical program in adrenoleukodystrophy, which is a disease of the central nervous system and otology.

