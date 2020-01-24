Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Given “Outperform” Rating at Janney Montgomery Scott

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott in a note issued to investors on Friday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Janney Montgomery Scott’s target price points to a potential upside of 137.60% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.71.

Get Applied Genetic Technologies alerts:

Shares of AGTC traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.58. The company had a trading volume of 112,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,901,629. The stock has a market cap of $179.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 2.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.79. Applied Genetic Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $10.42. The company has a current ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 7.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.06). Applied Genetic Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.81% and a negative return on equity of 19.02%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Patrick Johan Hendrik Krol sold 81,162 shares of Applied Genetic Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total transaction of $425,288.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 957,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 71,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 310,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 28,429 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $610,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 93,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 27,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $304,000. 44.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's lead products consist of four ophthalmology development programs across three targets, including X-linked retinoschisis that is in Phase I/II clinical trials; X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases, as well as a preclinical program in adrenoleukodystrophy, which is a disease of the central nervous system and otology.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.