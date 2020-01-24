Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.32 Per Share

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Applied Industrial Technologies has raised its dividend by an average of 2.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Applied Industrial Technologies has a payout ratio of 28.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Applied Industrial Technologies to earn $4.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.2%.

NYSE:AIT traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.76. 414,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,211. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.74. Applied Industrial Technologies has a twelve month low of $49.45 and a twelve month high of $68.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $833.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.19 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 3.86%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AIT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sidoti lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.67.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

