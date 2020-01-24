Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stock Holdings Decreased by Signet Financial Management LLC

Signet Financial Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,296 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,791 shares during the period. Applied Materials comprises approximately 1.1% of Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $5,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 54.0% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 844 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 94.1% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 920 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMAT. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Applied Materials from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub downgraded Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Nomura upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.62.

Shares of AMAT stock traded down $1.50 on Friday, hitting $62.39. 436,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,920,894. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.66. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $36.01 and a one year high of $64.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.60.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 35.13% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 27.63%.

In related news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $3,036,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $61,110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,053,000 shares of company stock worth $64,335,080. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

