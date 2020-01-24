Aragon 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $29,632.00 (ANT)

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 24th. Aragon has a total market capitalization of $18.69 million and $29,632.00 worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Aragon has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar. One Aragon token can now be bought for approximately $0.60 or 0.00007025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitfinex, GOPAX, IDEX and Liqui.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $265.20 or 0.03128636 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011824 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00202210 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000675 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00029441 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00124218 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aragon Profile

Aragon was first traded on May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,399,262 tokens. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject. Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.one. The official website for Aragon is aragon.one.

Buying and Selling Aragon

Aragon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Bittrex, IDEX, GOPAX, AirSwap, HitBTC, Upbit and Bitfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aragon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

