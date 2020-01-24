Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Shares Sold by AMI Asset Management Corp

AMI Asset Management Corp reduced its position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,060,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,811 shares during the quarter. Aramark makes up approximately 2.3% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. AMI Asset Management Corp owned 0.42% of Aramark worth $46,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Aramark by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Aramark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aramark during the third quarter worth about $127,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aramark during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aramark during the third quarter worth about $214,000. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ARMK. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Aramark in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank downgraded Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Aramark from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.82.

In other Aramark news, CEO John J. Zillmer bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,493,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,030 shares in the company, valued at $8,579,960.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 225,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $9,939,747.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 432,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,097,645.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Aramark stock opened at $46.72 on Friday. Aramark has a one year low of $25.49 and a one year high of $47.22. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.78.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). Aramark had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aramark will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aramark Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

