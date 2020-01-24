ARC Resources Ltd (TSE:ARX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ARC Resources Ltd (TSE:ARX) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$9.70.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ARX shares. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of ARC Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$9.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$10.50 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Securities raised shares of ARC Resources from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$9.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$11.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

Shares of TSE ARX opened at C$7.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion and a PE ratio of 18.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.44. ARC Resources has a 1-year low of C$5.37 and a 1-year high of C$10.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.84 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.60.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$276.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$286.40 million. Equities research analysts forecast that ARC Resources will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a jan 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.00%.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

