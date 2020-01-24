Arcblock (ABT) Achieves Market Cap of $12.68 Million

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. One Arcblock token can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001513 BTC on major exchanges including Bithumb, Gate.io, LBank and DDEX. Over the last week, Arcblock has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar. Arcblock has a market capitalization of $12.68 million and approximately $7.13 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $274.90 or 0.03233644 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011760 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00203868 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00029537 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00125296 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Arcblock Profile

Arcblock’s genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io.

Arcblock Token Trading

Arcblock can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Huobi, Bithumb, IDEX, DDEX, CoinBene, Cobinhood, DragonEX, LBank, Gate.io, Kucoin, Bibox and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arcblock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

