Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,642 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $10,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 31,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 27,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ADM opened at $44.97 on Friday. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 12-month low of $36.45 and a 12-month high of $47.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.70.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.18 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Stephens began coverage on Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Archer Daniels Midland presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

In other Archer Daniels Midland news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 25,503 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $1,198,641.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 203,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,579,352. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John P. Stott sold 6,673 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $306,958.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,788,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,676 shares of company stock worth $1,612,249. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

