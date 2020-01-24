Argyle Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 47,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,681,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Truist Financial by 2.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,799,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,590,386,000 after purchasing an additional 790,879 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Truist Financial by 4.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,426,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $757,885,000 after purchasing an additional 633,529 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Truist Financial by 3.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,082,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $397,092,000 after purchasing an additional 301,500 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 16,903.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,602,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $176,988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 0.6% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,210,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $117,964,000 after purchasing an additional 12,504 shares in the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TFC traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,190,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,669,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $43.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.43. Truist Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $44.51 and a fifty-two week high of $56.92.

In related news, VP Donta L. Wilson sold 10,656 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total transaction of $582,456.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,045.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 8,580 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $471,042.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,039.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 225,327 shares of company stock valued at $12,227,882 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.85.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

