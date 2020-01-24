Argyle Capital Management Inc. Purchases 5,200 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,700 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 20.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,924,328 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $36,274,000 after buying an additional 322,788 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in Halliburton by 28.0% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 177,877 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 38,912 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Halliburton by 3.0% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 468,630 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $8,834,000 after purchasing an additional 13,713 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Halliburton by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,676,516 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $785,602,000 after purchasing an additional 586,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Halliburton during the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Halliburton stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,235,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,696,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $16.97 and a 52 week high of $32.71. The stock has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.22.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 58.06%.

Several research analysts have commented on HAL shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Bernstein Bank started coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.90 price objective for the company. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.44.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

