Argyle Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,066 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,066 shares during the quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 131,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,348,000 after purchasing an additional 8,595 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 820,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,009,000 after purchasing an additional 183,370 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 8,698 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. 88.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LW traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,133. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96. The company has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.20. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $58.83 and a 52 week high of $94.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.78.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.88 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 869.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.84%.

In other Lamb Weston news, CFO Robert Mcnutt sold 8,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $793,075.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,390,923.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William G. Jurgensen acquired 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.01 per share, with a total value of $1,656,180.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,668 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,789. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LW shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $81.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays set a $83.00 price target on shares of Lamb Weston and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.86.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

