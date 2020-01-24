Argyle Capital Management Inc. Sells 719 Shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 719 shares during the quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HSY. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Hershey by 108.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 155,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,345 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hershey by 34,749.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,015,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,935 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Hershey by 5.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,555,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,011,000 after acquiring an additional 401,710 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Hershey by 38.5% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 954,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,899,000 after acquiring an additional 265,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Hershey by 17.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,085,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,465,000 after acquiring an additional 164,869 shares in the last quarter. 53.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hershey stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $153.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,489. The company has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.05. Hershey Co has a 52-week low of $100.80 and a 52-week high of $162.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hershey Co will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HSY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Hershey in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Hershey from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.94.

In other news, SVP West Mary E. Stone sold 25,563 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.03, for a total value of $3,784,090.89. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,866,018.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 6,800 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total value of $986,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,170 shares in the company, valued at $6,842,480.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,230 shares of company stock worth $7,720,027 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

