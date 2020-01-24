Argyle Capital Management Inc. Sells 9,200 Shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the period. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAG. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 411.0% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 240,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after purchasing an additional 193,047 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 70,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 4.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,580,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,912,000 after buying an additional 64,488 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAG traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.31. The stock had a trading volume of 91,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,073,261. The firm has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.89. Conagra Brands Inc has a 12 month low of $20.85 and a 12 month high of $35.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.03 and a 200 day moving average of $29.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 42.29%.

In related news, Director Craig P. Omtvedt bought 14,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.00 per share, for a total transaction of $491,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,577 shares in the company, valued at $2,059,618. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 420,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $13,705,350.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CAG. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.81.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

