Arion (ARION) Trading 43.1% Higher Over Last Week

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. One Arion coin can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. Arion has a total market cap of $28,600.00 and $65.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Arion has traded up 43.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $257.82 or 0.03094962 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012016 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00200690 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000677 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00029505 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00123637 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Arion Profile

Arion’s total supply is 11,839,747 coins. The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Arion Coin Trading

Arion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

