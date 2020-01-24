Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) Stake Lessened by Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,346 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth $349,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its stake in Arista Networks by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 54,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,000,000 after buying an additional 16,978 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in Arista Networks by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 22,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,658,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Arista Networks by 2,321.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

ANET stock traded up $6.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $236.66. 77,355 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 539,849. Arista Networks Inc has a one year low of $173.31 and a one year high of $331.27. The stock has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.62. The company has a current ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.50. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.68% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm had revenue of $654.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Arista Networks Inc will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $295.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Nomura reduced their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $285.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.72.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total value of $2,084,654.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,104.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.52, for a total transaction of $363,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,601.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,646 shares of company stock valued at $10,565,871 over the last three months. 23.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

