Ark (ARK) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $604,668.00

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 24th. Ark has a market capitalization of $18.97 million and approximately $604,668.00 worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00001891 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptomate, OKEx and Binance. Over the last week, Ark has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00043328 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000325 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 147,008,622 coins and its circulating supply is 117,694,360 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ark is forum.ark.io. Ark’s official website is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ark

Ark can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Cryptomate, OKEx, Livecoin, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, COSS, Bit-Z, Binance and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

