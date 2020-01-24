Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) PT Set at €8.40 by Nord/LB

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) has been given a €8.40 ($9.77) target price by equities research analysts at Nord/LB in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.04% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €8.40 ($9.77) price target on Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group set a €8.30 ($9.65) price objective on Aroundtown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.50 ($9.88) price objective on Aroundtown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €9.20 ($10.70) price objective on Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €8.80 ($10.23) price objective on Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €8.70 ($10.12).

AT1 stock opened at €8.23 ($9.57) on Friday. Aroundtown has a 1 year low of €6.85 ($7.97) and a 1 year high of €8.15 ($9.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.56, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €7.94 and its 200 day moving average price is €7.54. The firm has a market cap of $10.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.49.

Aroundtown Company Profile

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties.

