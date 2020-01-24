Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) PT Set at €9.25 by Baader Bank

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) has been given a €9.25 ($10.76) price objective by research analysts at Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a €8.40 ($9.77) price objective on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.50 ($9.88) price objective on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Warburg Research set a €8.80 ($10.23) target price on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.50 ($9.88) price objective on Aroundtown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €8.40 ($9.77) price target on Aroundtown and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aroundtown presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €8.70 ($10.12).

Aroundtown stock opened at €8.23 ($9.57) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.56, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €7.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of €7.54. Aroundtown has a 12 month low of €6.85 ($7.97) and a 12 month high of €8.15 ($9.47). The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion and a PE ratio of 6.49.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties.

