Arqma Reaches Market Capitalization of $19,490.00 (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Arqma has a total market capitalization of $19,490.00 and approximately $141.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arqma coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0059 or 0.00000071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre. In the last seven days, Arqma has traded 23.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,327.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $160.31 or 0.01925103 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.74 or 0.03705930 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.39 or 0.00640818 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.24 or 0.00723113 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00100662 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010959 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00029922 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.60 or 0.00583364 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Arqma

Arqma (ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 15th, 2018. Arqma’s total supply is 9,343,668 coins and its circulating supply is 3,299,124 coins. Arqma’s official website is arqma.com. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Arqma Coin Trading

Arqma can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

