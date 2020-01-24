Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.17 Per Share

Analysts expect Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) to report earnings per share of $2.17 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arrow Electronics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.18 and the lowest is $2.14. Arrow Electronics reported earnings of $2.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will report full year earnings of $7.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.42 to $7.48. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.62 to $8.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Arrow Electronics.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 billion. Arrow Electronics had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 13.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ARW shares. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research report on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $75.00 price target on shares of Arrow Electronics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Arrow Electronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.88.

Shares of ARW traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.52. The stock had a trading volume of 344,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,189. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.79, a PEG ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.36. Arrow Electronics has a 12 month low of $62.35 and a 12 month high of $86.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.91 and a 200 day moving average of $76.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.61.

In other news, Director Gail Hamilton sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total value of $157,170.00. Also, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 12,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $1,015,791.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,453.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,225 shares of company stock worth $6,227,396 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the second quarter valued at $212,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,118,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $578,574,000 after purchasing an additional 24,584 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 95.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 255,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,198,000 after purchasing an additional 124,994 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 772,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,079,000 after purchasing an additional 5,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 19.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arrow Electronics (ARW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.