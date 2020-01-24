ArtByte Market Capitalization Tops $2,158.00 (ABY)

ArtByte (CURRENCY:ABY) traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Over the last seven days, ArtByte has traded 93.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. ArtByte has a market cap of $2,158.00 and $9.00 worth of ArtByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ArtByte coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia and Bittrex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.07 or 0.00647541 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010738 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007755 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000554 BTC.

About ArtByte

ABY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2014. ArtByte’s total supply is 792,537,250 coins. The Reddit community for ArtByte is /r/ArtByte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ArtByte’s official Twitter account is @artbyteme and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ArtByte is www.artbyte.me.

ArtByte Coin Trading

ArtByte can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArtByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArtByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ArtByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

