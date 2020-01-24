Artfinity (AT) One Day Volume Tops $7.85 Million

Artfinity (CURRENCY:AT) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 24th. One Artfinity token can now be bought for about $0.0234 or 0.00000276 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coineal and CHAOEX. Artfinity has a total market cap of $2.96 million and $7.85 million worth of Artfinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Artfinity has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00037095 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $467.04 or 0.05522698 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00026854 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00128373 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00019942 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00033915 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002429 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002712 BTC.

About Artfinity

Artfinity (CRYPTO:AT) is a token. It launched on July 8th, 2018. Artfinity’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 126,655,567 tokens. The official website for Artfinity is www.jueyi.art. Artfinity’s official Twitter account is @ABCC_Exchange.

Artfinity Token Trading

Artfinity can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal and CHAOEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Artfinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Artfinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Artfinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

