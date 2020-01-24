Artis Turba Trading Down 10.8% This Week (ARTIS)

Artis Turba (CURRENCY:ARTIS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. Artis Turba has a market cap of $147,837.00 and $2,668.00 worth of Artis Turba was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Artis Turba has traded down 10.8% against the dollar. One Artis Turba token can now be bought for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000072 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $274.90 or 0.03233644 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011760 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00203868 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00029537 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00125296 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Artis Turba

Artis Turba’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,130,008 tokens. The official website for Artis Turba is artisturba.com. Artis Turba’s official message board is medium.com/artisturba.

Buying and Selling Artis Turba

Artis Turba can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

