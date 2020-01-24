Aryacoin (AYA) 24-Hour Volume Hits $7,186.00

Aryacoin (CURRENCY:AYA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 24th. Aryacoin has a market cap of $373,846.00 and $7,186.00 worth of Aryacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aryacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and Crex24. Over the last seven days, Aryacoin has traded down 13.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011948 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000565 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000890 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000065 BTC.

About Aryacoin

Aryacoin uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2019. Aryacoin’s total supply is 200,351,149 coins and its circulating supply is 118,051,161 coins. The official website for Aryacoin is aryacoin.io. Aryacoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aryacoin

Aryacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aryacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aryacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aryacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

