ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASGN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine downgraded ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on ASGN from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of ASGN by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of ASGN during the fourth quarter worth about $1,065,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ASGN by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its position in shares of ASGN by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 83,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,951,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of ASGN by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 342,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,752,000 after acquiring an additional 145,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

ASGN stock opened at $69.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.93. ASGN has a 12 month low of $50.33 and a 12 month high of $72.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.44.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.20 million. ASGN had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ASGN will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology (IT) and professional staffing services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments.

