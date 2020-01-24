ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) to Issue $1.27 Semi-Annual Dividend

ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of 1.272 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, May 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th.

ASML has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. ASML has a dividend payout ratio of 10.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ASML to earn $11.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.99 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.7%.

Shares of ASML opened at $294.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $293.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.73. The stock has a market cap of $124.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.10, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.27. ASML has a 52 week low of $167.29 and a 52 week high of $305.90.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 23.26% and a net margin of 23.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ASML will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ASML from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ASML presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.67.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

