ASOS (LON:ASC) PT Set at GBX 3,900 by Royal Bank of Canada

ASOS (LON:ASC) has been given a GBX 3,900 ($51.30) target price by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.49% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on ASOS from GBX 3,650 ($48.01) to GBX 4,000 ($52.62) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($36.83) target price on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.62) target price on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 3,200 ($42.09) price objective on ASOS and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,450.59 ($45.39).

Shares of ASC traded down GBX 116 ($1.53) on Friday, reaching GBX 3,184 ($41.88). The stock had a trading volume of 890,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,510. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.95, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,201.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,845.69. ASOS has a 12-month low of GBX 2,033 ($26.74) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,090 ($53.80).

In other ASOS news, insider Nick Beighton sold 3,140 shares of ASOS stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,459 ($45.50), for a total value of £108,612.60 ($142,873.72). Also, insider Mathew Dunn sold 9,433 shares of ASOS stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,047 ($40.08), for a total value of £287,423.51 ($378,089.33).

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

