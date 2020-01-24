Associated Capital Group Inc (NYSE:AC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Associated Capital Group Inc (NYSE:AC) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.33.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Associated Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Associated Capital Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

Get Associated Capital Group alerts:

Shares of AC stock opened at $47.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -89.32 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.05. Associated Capital Group has a twelve month low of $32.12 and a twelve month high of $65.46.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.12 million during the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a negative net margin of 52.35% and a positive return on equity of 1.09%.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

In related news, major shareholder Mario J. Gabelli acquired 2,264 shares of Associated Capital Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.69 per share, for a total transaction of $83,066.16. Also, major shareholder Mario J. Gabelli acquired 1,081 shares of Associated Capital Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $38,916.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 21,467 shares of company stock worth $767,887 over the last quarter. 83.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AC. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 85.2% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 75,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 34,586 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 43.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 45.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group during the first quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.72% of the company’s stock.

About Associated Capital Group

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory and asset management services in the United States. It offers alternative investment management, institutional research, and underwriting services. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Rye, New York.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Associated Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.