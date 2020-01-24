ATBCoin (ATB) Price Tops $0.0012 on Major Exchanges

ATBCoin (CURRENCY:ATB) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 24th. ATBCoin has a market capitalization of $51,503.00 and approximately $43,482.00 worth of ATBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ATBCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, YoBit, HitBTC and BTC-Alpha. During the last seven days, ATBCoin has traded up 9.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ATBCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8,316.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.38 or 0.03709106 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.98 or 0.00721995 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00006036 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00016673 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000421 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000212 BTC.

ATBCoin Coin Profile

ATB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. ATBCoin’s total supply is 54,015,027 coins and its circulating supply is 42,038,227 coins. The official website for ATBCoin is atbcoin.com. ATBCoin’s official Twitter account is @atbcoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ATBCoin Coin Trading

ATBCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, HitBTC, TOPBTC, Exrates and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATBCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ATBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ATBCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ATBCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.