ATC Coin Achieves Market Cap of $1.85 Million (ATCC)

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. ATC Coin has a total market cap of $1.85 million and $2,660.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ATC Coin has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One ATC Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, BiteBTC and Instant Bitex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.42 or 0.00641640 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010958 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00008006 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00032029 BTC.

About ATC Coin

ATC Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 376,159,072 coins. ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial. The official website for ATC Coin is www.atccoin.com.

ATC Coin Coin Trading

ATC Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Trade Satoshi and Instant Bitex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATC Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ATC Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

