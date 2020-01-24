Atheios Trading 6.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ATH)

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 24th. Over the last seven days, Atheios has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar. Atheios has a total market cap of $5,847.00 and approximately $8.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atheios coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and STEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on April 29th, 2018. Atheios’ total supply is 17,625,948 coins and its circulating supply is 17,543,150 coins. Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain. The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Atheios is www.atheios.com.

Atheios can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atheios should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atheios using one of the exchanges listed above.

