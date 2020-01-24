Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.33.

ATNX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Athenex in a report on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub cut Athenex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Athenex in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th.

ATNX opened at $15.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 0.01. Athenex has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $21.11.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 million. Athenex had a negative return on equity of 98.13% and a negative net margin of 146.51%. On average, analysts predict that Athenex will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive purchased 606,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.54 per share, with a total value of $8,815,631.08. Also, Director Manson Fok purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.67 per share, with a total value of $583,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,869,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,818,337.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 657,302 shares of company stock valued at $9,412,381. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Athenex by 17.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Athenex by 16.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 26,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Athenex in the second quarter valued at $98,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Athenex in the second quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Athenex by 694.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.83% of the company’s stock.

About Athenex

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

