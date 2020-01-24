Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Given Buy Rating at Mizuho

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Mizuho in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $180.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $152.00. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 35.71% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.12.

Shares of TEAM opened at $132.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.27 and a 200-day moving average of $129.27. Atlassian has a one year low of $92.11 and a one year high of $149.80. The company has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of -96.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 132.89 and a beta of 1.24.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $408.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.43 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 24.95% and a negative return on equity of 2.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Atlassian will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TEAM. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

