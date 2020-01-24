Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Given Buy Rating at Oppenheimer

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Oppenheimer in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $155.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TEAM. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cleveland Research began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho set a $152.00 price target on shares of Atlassian and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.29.

Shares of TEAM traded up $12.80 on Thursday, reaching $145.44. 5,466,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,234,758. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 132.89 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.27. Atlassian has a 12 month low of $92.11 and a 12 month high of $149.80.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $408.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.43 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 24.95% and a negative return on equity of 2.76%. Atlassian’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atlassian will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new stake in Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Atlassian by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Atlassian by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Atlassian by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. 87.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

