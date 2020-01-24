Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $408.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.43 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 24.95% and a negative return on equity of 2.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM traded up $11.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $143.84. 4,993,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,234,758. The firm has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.23, a PEG ratio of 132.89 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.27. Atlassian has a 1-year low of $92.11 and a 1-year high of $149.80.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a report on Thursday. Cowen increased their price target on Atlassian from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised Atlassian from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $145.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.29.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

