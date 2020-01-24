Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target Raised to $160.00 at Cowen

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its price target increased by research analysts at Cowen from $152.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TEAM. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.24.

NASDAQ TEAM traded up $14.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $147.31. 2,690,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,234,758. Atlassian has a 1-year low of $92.11 and a 1-year high of $149.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of -106.75, a PEG ratio of 132.89 and a beta of 1.24.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $408.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.43 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 24.95% and a negative return on equity of 2.76%. Atlassian’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Atlassian will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Atlassian by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 87.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

