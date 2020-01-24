Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $165.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $150.00. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TEAM. ValuEngine cut Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Atlassian from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Atlassian from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.24.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Shares of TEAM stock traded up $14.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $147.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,690,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,758. Atlassian has a 52-week low of $92.11 and a 52-week high of $149.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.27. The stock has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.75, a PEG ratio of 132.89 and a beta of 1.24.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 24.95%. The firm had revenue of $408.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atlassian will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEAM. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

See Also: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.