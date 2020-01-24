Atonomi Price Up 38.8% Over Last Week (ATMI)

Atonomi (CURRENCY:ATMI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. During the last week, Atonomi has traded 38.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Atonomi has a market capitalization of $128,603.00 and approximately $62.00 worth of Atonomi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atonomi token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN, IDEX, Bilaxy and BitForex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Atonomi alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00037095 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $467.04 or 0.05522698 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00026854 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00128373 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00019942 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00033915 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002429 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002712 BTC.

About Atonomi

Atonomi (ATMI) is a token. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2018. Atonomi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 492,730,725 tokens. The Reddit community for Atonomi is /r/Atonomi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Atonomi’s official Twitter account is @Atonomi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Atonomi is atonomi.io/news. Atonomi’s official website is atonomi.io.

Buying and Selling Atonomi

Atonomi can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, IDEX, LATOKEN, Bilaxy and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atonomi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atonomi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atonomi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Atonomi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atonomi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.