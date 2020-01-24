Auctus Price Down 70.4% Over Last Week (AUC)

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded 53.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. In the last week, Auctus has traded 70.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Auctus has a total market cap of $114,331.00 and approximately $761.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Auctus token can now be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Bancor Network, IDEX and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $256.78 or 0.03084258 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012021 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00201237 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000681 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00029622 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00123915 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Auctus was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,658 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,855,815 tokens. Auctus’ official website is auctus.org. Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Auctus is blog.auctus.org.

Auctus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Ethfinex, IDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auctus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Auctus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

