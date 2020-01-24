Augur (REP) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $27.44 Million

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. In the last seven days, Augur has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Augur token can now be bought for about $13.74 or 0.00161395 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitBay, ABCC, Livecoin and Bithumb. Augur has a market cap of $151.18 million and $27.44 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Augur

Augur launched on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Augur’s official website is www.augur.net. Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Augur Token Trading

Augur can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, BX Thailand, ChaoEX, HitBTC, Gatecoin, Bitbns, Cobinhood, AirSwap, GOPAX, Upbit, Zebpay, Cryptopia, IDEX, CoinTiger, Bittrex, Poloniex, LATOKEN, Mercatox, Livecoin, Bitsane, Binance, Crex24, Ethfinex, Kraken, BitBay, Koinex, Liqui, Bithumb, DragonEX and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Augur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Augur using one of the exchanges listed above.

