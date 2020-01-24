August Capital Management V L.L.C. Buys Shares of 7,732,764 Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

August Capital Management V L.L.C. bought a new position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,732,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,231,000. Bill.com makes up about 100.0% of August Capital Management V L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. August Capital Management V L.L.C. owned 10.96% of Bill.com as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $571,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

BILL stock opened at $46.27 on Friday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.60 and a 52-week high of $47.36.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BILL shares. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bill.com in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Bill.com from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Bill.com in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Bill.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

