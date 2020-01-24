Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.46.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACB shares. Bank of America downgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. MKM Partners restated a “sell” rating and issued a $2.00 price target (down from $3.00) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from to in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.40 target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th.

Shares of ACB opened at $2.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 1.96. Aurora Cannabis has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $10.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.24.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $57.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.82 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 124.57%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Aurora Cannabis by 50.0% during the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 11.9% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 27,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 22.7% during the third quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 16,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 54.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 5.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 76,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.89% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

