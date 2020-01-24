Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Invests $6.68 Million in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,755 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,682,000. Apple accounts for about 6.5% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 2,874.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,914,893 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,108,275,000 after purchasing an additional 34,707,634 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Apple by 29,161.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $57,543,000 after purchasing an additional 16,838,124 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Apple by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,844,434 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,428,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,156 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Apple by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,261,306 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,176,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,126 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Apple by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,879,136 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,278,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,705 shares during the period. 60.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 9th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $192.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.87.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $319.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.93. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.74 and a 1-year high of $319.99. The stock has a market cap of $1,398.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $64.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.86 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

