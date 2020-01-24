Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) PT Raised to GBX 650

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 560 ($7.37) to GBX 650 ($8.55) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AUTO. UBS Group upgraded Auto Trader Group to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 510 ($6.71) to GBX 560 ($7.37) in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Monday, November 4th. HSBC upgraded Auto Trader Group to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 535 ($7.04) to GBX 675 ($8.88) in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Auto Trader Group from GBX 485 ($6.38) to GBX 530 ($6.97) and gave the stock a “sector performer” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Auto Trader Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 577.80 ($7.60).

Auto Trader Group stock traded up GBX 19.80 ($0.26) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 595.60 ($7.83). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,828,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,830,000. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 579.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 545.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 351.73. Auto Trader Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 442.90 ($5.83) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 613.80 ($8.07). The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.71.

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers and home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its Websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its Websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

