Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Stake Cut by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,925 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,412 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $9,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Autodesk by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,656,573 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,278,576,000 after acquiring an additional 36,322 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its stake in Autodesk by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,346,803 shares of the software company’s stock worth $346,623,000 after acquiring an additional 360,000 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Autodesk by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,157,065 shares of the software company’s stock worth $318,599,000 after acquiring an additional 259,695 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 489.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,152,889 shares of the software company’s stock worth $187,805,000 after acquiring an additional 957,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Autodesk by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,000,078 shares of the software company’s stock worth $147,712,000 after acquiring an additional 171,954 shares in the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $198.60 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.70 and a fifty-two week high of $198.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $185.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.54. The firm has a market cap of $42.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 300.91, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.89.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $842.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.95 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 113.06% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Autodesk from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Autodesk from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Autodesk from $191.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Bernstein Bank downgraded Autodesk to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $189.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.18.

In other news, SVP Carmel Galvin sold 4,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $923,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

