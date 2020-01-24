Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) was downgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $84.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.47% from the stock’s previous close.

ALV has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.09.

ALV opened at $79.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.13 and a 200 day moving average of $77.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26. Autoliv has a fifty-two week low of $61.07 and a fifty-two week high of $87.01.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 23.42%. Autoliv’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Autoliv will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALV. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Autoliv by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,781 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Autoliv by 0.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Autoliv by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,881 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Autoliv by 0.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 67,507 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,325,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Coastline Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Autoliv by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 23,475 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.07% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

