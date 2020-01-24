Autonio (NIO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $8.00

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIO) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One Autonio token can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Exrates, Mercatox and IDEX. In the last week, Autonio has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Autonio has a total market cap of $151,121.00 and approximately $8.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $268.69 or 0.03155150 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011765 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00202655 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000674 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00029522 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00125141 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Autonio Token Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,460,010 tokens. The official website for Autonio is auton.io. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio.

Autonio Token Trading

Autonio can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Ethfinex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Mercatox and Exrates. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

