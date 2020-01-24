Aventus (AVT) One Day Volume Hits $17,687.00

Aventus (CURRENCY:AVT) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. Aventus has a market cap of $506,879.00 and approximately $17,687.00 worth of Aventus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aventus token can currently be purchased for about $0.0845 or 0.00001014 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, IDEX, Gatecoin and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, Aventus has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Aventus alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $257.82 or 0.03094962 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012016 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00200690 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000677 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00029505 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00123637 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aventus Profile

Aventus was first traded on July 19th, 2017. Aventus’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 tokens. Aventus’ official Twitter account is @AventusPF and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aventus is /r/Aventus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aventus is blog.aventus.io. The official website for Aventus is aventus.io.

Buying and Selling Aventus

Aventus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gatecoin, OKEx, Mercatox, HitBTC, Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aventus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aventus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aventus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aventus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aventus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.